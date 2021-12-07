Selway Asset Management Invests $408,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.