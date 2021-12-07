Selway Asset Management Raises Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. WESCO International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in WESCO International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

NYSE:WCC opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

