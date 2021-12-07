Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 334 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after buying an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.