FairCoin Price Up 52% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 182.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.41 million worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001558 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00064599 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.94 or 0.01067822 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

