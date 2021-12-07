iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

