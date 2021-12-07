Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $243,000 Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 642,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $674.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

