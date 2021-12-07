Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $114.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

