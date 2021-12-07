Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,908,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $205.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.62. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

