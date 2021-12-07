Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 39,711 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,711 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

