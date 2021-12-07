Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 111.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $630.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $658.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

