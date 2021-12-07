Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after buying an additional 197,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,875 shares of company stock valued at $23,200,398. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $524.43 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

