Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 322.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $519.15 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.12.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

