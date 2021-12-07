Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,307 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

IYE opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

