Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

