Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

