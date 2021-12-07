Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

