Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,943,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

