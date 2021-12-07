Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

