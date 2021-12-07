Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $460.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $433.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day moving average of $420.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

