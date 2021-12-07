Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

