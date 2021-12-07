Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,157 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BGT stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.