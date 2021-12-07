Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

