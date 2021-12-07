Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

