Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0368 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00211882 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.