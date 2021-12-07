NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.