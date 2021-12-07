Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$45.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.19.

PLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

PLC opened at C$40.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$27.15 and a 12-month high of C$42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,577.90. Also, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57. Insiders have acquired 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720 in the last ninety days.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

