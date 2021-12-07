Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Crocs by 74.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

