Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Price Target at GBX 589.56

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.56 ($7.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 675 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:BME opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 602.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 576.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 467.30 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.57 ($8.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

