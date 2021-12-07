Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $91.10

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

