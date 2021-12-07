Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $218,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.26. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

