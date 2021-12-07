Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

USRT opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32.

