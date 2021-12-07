Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.