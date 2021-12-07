Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average of $176.99. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

