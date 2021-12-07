Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 559,325 shares of company stock valued at $56,528,285.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

