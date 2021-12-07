Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

