Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

