Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,617. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.