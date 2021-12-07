Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 951 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

