Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35. Five Point has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 979,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 120.1% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 205,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

