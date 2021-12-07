Efficient Advisors LLC Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

