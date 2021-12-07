Kusama Price Reaches $297.77 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $297.77 or 0.00584325 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $104.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00057209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.86 or 0.08461469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.06 or 1.00096682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00077269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

