DAOstack Trading Up 1.5% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $193,691.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

