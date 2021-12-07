ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 101.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

