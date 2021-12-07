Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE GXO opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

