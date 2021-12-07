Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.79 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

