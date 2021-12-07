Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $255,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 48.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 110,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27.8% in the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,427.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,421.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,420.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

