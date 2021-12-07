United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 20th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Bancorp has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $16.82.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

