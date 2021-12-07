Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 2.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

