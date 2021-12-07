Pundi X NEM Achieves Market Cap of $10.45 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $12,221.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

