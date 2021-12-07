Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.